Nivea Happy Soft Skin Gift Set

Spoil someone special with our NIVEA Happy Soft Skin gift set which includes 4 must-have skincare products. The full gift set includes: Our NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray 150ml, with precious pearl extracts evens out your skin tone and offers you velvety smooth and beautiful underarms. Our NIVEA Love Fun Times Grapefruit Shower Gel 250ml, enriched with Vitamin C and a vibrant scent of Grapefruit to stimulate your senses, refresh and cleanse your skin. Our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body. Our NIVEA Refreshing Face Wash 150ml, deeply cleanses and hydrates for a perfectly clean, refreshed skin look and feel.

Individual products may vary visually from image shown.

A gift to brighten your day and make you feel special Suitable For All Skin Types Vegan Friendly Tamper Proof Contains Full Size Products

Ingredients

Nivea® Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Parfum, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Talc, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Nivea Love Fun Times Grapefruit Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Vaccinium Macrocarpon Fruit Juice, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, CI 16035, Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene G Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera M Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetone, Loom Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, Nivea Refreshing Facial Wash Gel: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerin, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Benzophenone-4, Sodium Chloride, Polyquaternium-10, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Sodium Sulfate, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Triethanolamine, Parfum, CI 42090, CI 16035

