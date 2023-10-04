We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Nivea Happy Soft Skin Gift Set
image 1 of Nivea Happy Soft Skin Gift Setimage 2 of Nivea Happy Soft Skin Gift Set

Nivea Happy Soft Skin Gift Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

£14.00

£14.00/each

This product is available until 23/12/2023

Nivea Happy Soft Skin Gift Set Our Nivea gift packaging is...100% plastic freeMade from FSC cardboard onlyPrinted using mineral oil free inkswww.nivea.co.uk/sustainability
Spoil someone special with our NIVEA Happy Soft Skin gift set which includes 4 must-have skincare products. The full gift set includes: Our NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray 150ml, with precious pearl extracts evens out your skin tone and offers you velvety smooth and beautiful underarms. Our NIVEA Love Fun Times Grapefruit Shower Gel 250ml, enriched with Vitamin C and a vibrant scent of Grapefruit to stimulate your senses, refresh and cleanse your skin. Our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body. Our NIVEA Refreshing Face Wash 150ml, deeply cleanses and hydrates for a perfectly clean, refreshed skin look and feel.
Individual products may vary visually from image shown.FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, FSC www.fsc.org® =reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
A gift to brighten your day and make you feel specialSuitable For All Skin TypesVegan FriendlyTamper ProofContains Full Size Products

Ingredients

Nivea® Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Parfum, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Talc, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Nivea Love Fun Times Grapefruit Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Vaccinium Macrocarpon Fruit Juice, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, CI 16035, Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene G Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera M Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetone, Loom Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, Nivea Refreshing Facial Wash Gel: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerin, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Benzophenone-4, Sodium Chloride, Polyquaternium-10, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Sodium Sulfate, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Triethanolamine, Parfum, CI 42090, CI 16035

Preparation and Usage

Please always check the packaging of the products inside.Please be water conscious when using our products

View all Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here