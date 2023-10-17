We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purina One Dual Nature Natural Defence Cat Food Salmon 650g

Complete Pet Food for Adult CatsReduced Carbon Footprint⁽¹⁾⁽¹⁾Reduced Carbon FootprintWe are proud to say that Purina ONE® DualNature® has reduced the carbon footprint of its products compared to 2019, by optimizing recipes, manufacturing methods, packaging and logistics. We will not stop here, and we'll constantly work to reduce them.In this way you don't have to choose anymore between nutrition for your pet and the climate.Verified by South Pole, an external and independent third partyFind out more on www.purina.eu/packaging (URL)
Proven to reduce tartar build-up by up to 40% **Purina researchHelps maintain strong and healthy bones thanks to minerals and vitamin DNatural DefenseFormulated with spirulina to help support your cat's healthy natural defensesSpirulina is a natural ingredient, a blue- green algae known for its unique and robust nutritional profile that contributes to many health benefits.
Purina ONE® DualNature® provides tailored nutrition rooted in our scientific expertise & powered by natural ingredients.
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A
Visible health for today and tomorrowTo support your cat's healthy natural defensesWith spirulinaNutritionally Tailored for Adult CatsDeveloped by Purina Veterinarians and NutritionistsNo added colourants
Pack size: 650G
Helps maintain strong and healthy bones thanks to minerals and vitamin D

Ingredients

Salmon (including Head, Bone, Meat)* (17.5%), Dried Poultry Protein, Wheat*, Barley*, Soya Meal, Corn*, Corn Protein Meal, Animal Fats, Dried Pea*, Dried Chicory Root* (2.0%), Minerals, Pea Protein, Digest, Dried Yeast, Spirulina* (0.2%), *: Natural ingredients

Net Contents

650g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Recommend daily amount (g/day):Cat weight: 2-4kg; Daily feeding quantity: 30-60gCat weight: 4-6kg; Daily feeding quantity: 60-90gCat weight: 6-8kg; Daily feeding quantity: 90-120gThe adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Introduce Purina ONE® DualNature@gradually over 7 days.Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available. Sufficient consumption of water is necessary part of healthy, every day nutrition.

