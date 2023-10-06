Tesco Finest Spanish Serrano Ham 1kg (Serves Approx. 20)

Dry cured Spanish ham.

Traditional Serrano ham cured with salt and air dried for 12 months for a characteristically rich and deep flavour and melt in the mouth texture. Best served at room temperature. Carve in small and thin slices and serve with fresh crusty bread and Manchego cheese. Produced by a family owned business with over 80 years of experience. They're based in the foothills of the Pyrennees and work with us to select prime cuts of pork from trusted Spanish farms. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on the 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. This Spanish Serrano ham is matured for 12 months to give its characteristic rich and deep meaty flavour. Made with prime cuts of pork matured in the foothills of the Pyrennees

Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Net Contents

1kg