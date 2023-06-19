We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Perfectly Clear Cherry & Raspberry Sugar Free Flavoured water 1.5L

Perfectly Clear Cherry & Raspberry Sugar Free Flavoured water 1.5L

£1.00

£0.07/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per serving 250ml
Energy
kJ
3kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4kJ

Still Spring Water with Natural Cherry & Raspberry Flavours & SweetenerWe're proud of our industry leading carbon footprint* and our bottles are 100% recyclable, use and reuse to help reduce waste!*Visit our website for details
Clearly More FruityPacked with natural flavours and sugar free, with only 1 calorie per 100ml.
We're the original flavoured water brand, est' 1995 and we bottle at source from our own Northumbria spring for the freshest, purest finish.Clearly more flavours to try! Including lemon & lime, strawberry, blueberry & apple and more...
Sugar FreeSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 1.5L
Sugar Free

Ingredients

Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Cherry and Mixed Berry Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Number of uses

This bottle contains 6 servings

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

