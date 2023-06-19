Perfectly Clear Cherry & Raspberry Sugar Free Flavoured water 1.5L

Still Spring Water with Natural Cherry & Raspberry Flavours & Sweetener We're proud of our industry leading carbon footprint* and our bottles are 100% recyclable, use and reuse to help reduce waste! *Visit our website for details

Clearly More Fruity Packed with natural flavours and sugar free, with only 1 calorie per 100ml.

We're the original flavoured water brand, est' 1995 and we bottle at source from our own Northumbria spring for the freshest, purest finish. Clearly more flavours to try! Including lemon & lime, strawberry, blueberry & apple and more...

Sugar Free Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 1.5L

Sugar Free

Ingredients

Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Cherry and Mixed Berry Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Number of uses

This bottle contains 6 servings

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives