Nivea Natural Pamper Kit Giftset

This gorgeous gift set full of fabulous NIVEA treats makes the perfect gift. With NIVEA head to toe pampering favourites and a soft bamboo face cloth this natural collection has everything you need to indulge your skin, helping keep it feeling moisturised and cared for. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA Love Adventure Aloe Vera Shower Gel 250ml, instantly refreshes and cares for your skin, formulated with Vitamin C and E, this shower gel gently cleanses, leaving skin feeling clean and healthy. Our NIVEA Mattifying 24H Moisture Day Cream 50ml, intensively moisturises up to 24 hours, thus balancing your skin's own moisture level, with natural Aloe Vera and Minerals to reduce skin's oil level for a shine reduced complexion. Our NIVEA Good Morning Fresh Skin Refreshing Face Mask Normal Skin 2x 7.5ml, these masks have a refreshing formula with natural Aloe Vera & Vitamin E which provides skin with instant freshness and an intensive moisture boost. Our NIVEA Express Hydration Body Lotion, 250ml, protects the skin and delivers fast absorbing moisture. Our NIVEA Aloe Vera Caring Lip Scrub, 4.8g, 5.5ml, exfoliates and moisturises with natural particles creating super soft lips. Our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body. Plus a soft bamboo facecloth.

Bamboo Wash Cloth Materials: 70% Bamboo, 30% Cotton. FSC - FSC™, Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany

Complete with Bamboo Wash Cloth All Skin Types Vegan Friendly Tamper Proof Contains Full Size Products

Ingredients

Nivea® Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, Nivea Love Adventure Aloe Vera Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Sulfate, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Parfum, CI 42090, CI 10316, Nivea Mattifying 24h Moisture Day Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Tapioca Starch, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Calcium Pantothenate, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Nivea Express Hydration Body Lotion: Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Alcohol Denat., Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Maris Sal, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Parfum, Nivea Aloe Vera Caring Lip Scrub: Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil (Sunflower Oil), Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera (Sunflower Wax), Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder (Aloe Vera Extract), Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil (Jojoba Oil), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Lecithin (Sunflower Lecithin), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Aroma, CI 42090, CI 19140, CI 77891, Nivea Good Morning Fresh Skin Refreshing Face Mask Normal Skin: Aqua, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycery| Stearate Citrate, Octyldodecanol, Isopropy| Palmitate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tapioca Starch, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Sulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Parfum, CI 42090

Preparation and Usage