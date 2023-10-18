Daz Washing Powder Whites & Colours 80 washes 4800g

Daz Wsh Powder Whites & Colours 80 washes 4800g

DAZ has always been NO NONSENSE, but SERIOUS about cleaning. Now experience the stains removal, clean & crisp freshness with Daz washing powder for BOTH Whites & Colours. The innovative formula with ANTI-RESIDUE TECHNOLOGY dissolves quickly in contact with water, instantly activates, and penetrates deep down to fibers to deliver an outstanding clean even in colder temperature. DAZ has been doing this Brilliant cleaning thing since ’53, so it's safe to say we know our onions when it comes to CLEANING your clothes AND making sure your colourful clothes stay BRILLIANTLY COLOURFUL. Don’t underestimate DAZ. And by the way, this wonderful detergent brand also comes in PODs and Washing liquid variant (Just in case).

Washing Powder that removes stains from the 1st wash (POW!) Cleans AND Reveals vibrant colours (Amazing, right?) Dissolves SUPER fast (WOW) with it's ANTI-RESIDUE TECHNOLOGY: unique technology for quick dissolution, preventing from powder residues Cleans Deep (Seriously)

Pack size: 4.8KG

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Zeolites, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes

Net Contents

4.8kg ℮