John West Kippers in Sunflower Oil 145g

John West Kippers in Sunflower Oil 145g

£2.00

£1.96/100g DR.WT

MSC

Kipper Fillets in Sunflower Oil
John West has been a leader in taste and quality since 1857. That's why our great tasting oil rich fish is the finest the oceans have to offer. Full of flavour and an excellent source of omega 3.
MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, MSC-C-53910 - From an MSC certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
High in Omega 3
Pack size: 102G
Ingredients

Smoked Kipper Herring Fillets (Fish), Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish

Net Contents

145g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Can be eaten hot or cold. To heat either remove from the can and microwave in a suitable covered container to manufacturers instructions or heat in the can by immersing the unopened can in boiling water, simmering for 7 minutes, placing the can in cold water for 10 seconds then covering with a cloth when lifting the ring pull tab.

Drained weight

102g

