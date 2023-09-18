Tesco Finest 4 Frangipane Mince Pies

4 All butter pastry cases filled with mincemeat infused with brandy and port, frangipane sponge and topped with flaked almonds and a sweet dusting.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (29%) [Sugar, Sultanas, Apple Pulp, Currants, Brandy, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Orange Peel, Apple, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cherry, Port, Mixed Spices, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Peel, Lemon Zest, Colours (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Tangerine Oil], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (14%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Ground Almonds, Flaked Almonds, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Palm Fat, Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings