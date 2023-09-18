We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 4 Frangipane Mince Pies

Tesco Finest 4 Frangipane Mince Pies

£2.50

£0.62/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One mince pie
Energy
883kJ
211kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

high

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.3g

high

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1766kJ / 421kcal

4 All butter pastry cases filled with mincemeat infused with brandy and port, frangipane sponge and topped with flaked almonds and a sweet dusting.
All Butter pastry filled with layers of rich citrus infused Mincemeat, sweet and nutty Frangipane sponge, hand finished with flaked Almond and a gentle sweet dusting.Rich & Fruity with a sweet Frangipane sponge

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (29%) [Sugar, Sultanas, Apple Pulp, Currants, Brandy, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Orange Peel, Apple, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cherry, Port, Mixed Spices, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Peel, Lemon Zest, Colours (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Tangerine Oil], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (14%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Ground Almonds, Flaked Almonds, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Palm Fat, Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

