Quality Street The Purple One Chocolate Sharing Bag 334g

Milk Chocolates with Hazelnut (3.5%) in Caramel (43%) Centres. Visit us at: www.qualitystreet.co.uk www.facebook.com/qualitystreet www.nestlecocoaplan.com Good to remember Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures. Quality Street is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.

Lovers of The Purple One don’t have to fight for their favourite Quality Street® anymore. This pack of Purely Purple Ones contains nothing but the nation’s favourite Quality Street®, each one in its own iconic purple wrapper. Peel back the brightly-coloured wrapper, and enjoy smooth milk chocolate with runny caramel in the middle and that all-important hazelnut at the centre. The Purple One is the most famous sweet from the Quality Street® family. Our iconic sweets were born in when 1936 John Macintosh, the owner of a successful confectionery business in Norwich, sold a deliciously chewy new toffee invented by his wife. When his son inherited the business, he soon created a range of sweets in beautiful wrappers that everyone could enjoy – and Quality Street® was born. Quality Street is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.

If you love The Purple one, why not try our Purely Purple One Chocolate Novelty Box? A selection of sparkling Purple One sweets hidden inside a Giant Quality Street® Purple One!

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Smooth milk chocolate with runny caramel in the middle and that all-important hazelnut at the centre Only contains The Purple One from the Quality Street® selection Perfect for sharing with friends and family No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Quality Street is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, working with the Rainforest Alliance to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product

Pack size: 334G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar), Hazelnuts, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and other Tree Nuts.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 17 servings

Net Contents

334g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know Your Servings 2 Sweets = 1 Serving Occasionally it is necessary to replace a sweet with another of equally high quality. The chocolates may become white in warm conditions as a result of cocoa butter moving to the surface, but are still safe to enjoy.

Lower age limit

4 Years