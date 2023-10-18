Meowee Meaty Cat Advent Calendar 36g

A Complementary Pet Food for Cats

Count down the days until Santa-Claws arrives with this delicious Advent Calendar for cats. This advent contains yummy chicken and tuna treats, purrrfectly sized for everyday treating.

Here at Meowee!, we offer a variety of textures and irresistible flavours to keep your cat puuurrring all year long, so why not try some of our other delicious but healthy treats for a happy cat inside and out... Meowee! Naturally Good 100% Chicken Breast Meat Meowee! Naturally Good 100% Tuna Fish Treats Meowee! Real Chicken Crunchy Bakes

® / TM / © 2023 Spectrum Brands, Inc. or one of its affiliates

Deliciously Meaty Treats Behind Every Door Made With 100% Natural Chicken & Fish

Pack size: 36G

Net Contents

36g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet and our treats should not exceed 10% of your cat's daily calorie intake. Check that your cat has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treats should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface. Not suitable for kittens under 4 months. This product contains ingredients from natural sources and may change colour overtime.

Lower age limit

4 Months