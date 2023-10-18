We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Meowee Meaty Cat Advent Calendar 36g

Meowee Meaty Cat Advent Calendar 36g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£138.89/kg

This product is available for delivery or collection until 30/11/2023

A Complementary Pet Food for Cats
Count down the days until Santa-Claws arrives with this delicious Advent Calendar for cats. This advent contains yummy chicken and tuna treats, purrrfectly sized for everyday treating.
Here at Meowee!, we offer a variety of textures and irresistible flavours to keep your cat puuurrring all year long, so why not try some of our other delicious but healthy treats for a happy cat inside and out...Meowee! Naturally Good 100% Chicken Breast MeatMeowee! Naturally Good 100% Tuna Fish TreatsMeowee! Real Chicken Crunchy Bakes
® / TM / © 2023 Spectrum Brands, Inc. or one of its affiliates
Deliciously Meaty Treats Behind Every DoorMade With 100% Natural Chicken & Fish
Pack size: 36G

Net Contents

36g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet and our treats should not exceed 10% of your cat's daily calorie intake.Check that your cat has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty.This treats should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface. Not suitable for kittens under 4 months.This product contains ingredients from natural sources and may change colour overtime.

Lower age limit

4 Months

Deliciously Meaty Treats Behind Every DoorMade With 100% Natural Chicken & Fish
Red SlicesYellow Slices

Ingredients

Chicken (37%), Tuna (26%), Tapioca Starch, Corn Starch, Vegetable Glycerin, Calcium Carbonate, Cellulose Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Whey Powder

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein15%
Fat Content3%
Crude Fibre3%
Crude Ash11%

View all Christmas for Cats

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here