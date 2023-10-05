Tesco Finest Chocolate Star Panettone 650g
£12.00
£1.85/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1417kJ
-
- 339kcal
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.0g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 10.7g
- 54%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 24.5g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.30g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Chocolate and Cream Filling (16%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Cream (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Butter (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate (11%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Chocolate Chips (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Chocolate Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whole Milk, Yeast, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Alcohol, Fructose Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Glazing Agent (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Caramelised Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Safflower Concentrate, Tapioca Starch.
Preparation and Usage
Best served at room temperature. Remove all packaging. Starting with the side seam carefully peel the paper case from the cake then peel the paper base away. Cut on a flat surface using a serrated knife.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of panettone (81g)
|Energy
|1750kJ / 418kcal
|1417kJ / 339kcal
|Fat
|21.0g
|17.0g
|Saturates
|13.2g
|10.7g
|Carbohydrate
|49.0g
|39.7g
|Sugars
|30.2g
|24.5g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|3.3g
|Protein
|6.3g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.30g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
