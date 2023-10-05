We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chocolate Star Panettone 650g

Tesco Finest Chocolate Star Panettone 650g

£12.00

£1.85/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of panettone
Energy
1417kJ
339kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
17.0g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.7g

high

54%of the reference intake
Sugars
24.5g

high

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1750kJ / 418kcal

Sweet bread with chocolate and cream filling and chocolate chips, topped with dark chocolate, milk, dark and white chocolate pieces and sugar stars.
Our Tesco Finest panettone is deliciously light and buttery. Studded with chocolate chips and oozing with a rich chocolate sauce. Topped with chocolate and finished with triple chocolate decorations and gold sugar stars for that magical finishing touch.Rich & Sweet With a decadent chocolate sauce
Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Chocolate and Cream Filling (16%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Cream (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Butter (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate (11%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Chocolate Chips (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Chocolate Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whole Milk, Yeast, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Alcohol, Fructose Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Glazing Agent (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Caramelised Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Safflower Concentrate, Tapioca Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

650g e

Preparation and Usage

Best served at room temperature. Remove all packaging. Starting with the side seam carefully peel the paper case from the cake then peel the paper base away. Cut on a flat surface using a serrated knife. 

