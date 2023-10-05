Tesco Finest Chocolate Star Panettone 650g

Sweet bread with chocolate and cream filling and chocolate chips, topped with dark chocolate, milk, dark and white chocolate pieces and sugar stars.

Our Tesco Finest panettone is deliciously light and buttery. Studded with chocolate chips and oozing with a rich chocolate sauce. Topped with chocolate and finished with triple chocolate decorations and gold sugar stars for that magical finishing touch. Rich & Sweet With a decadent chocolate sauce

Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Chocolate and Cream Filling (16%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Cream (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Butter (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate (11%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Chocolate Chips (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Chocolate Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whole Milk, Yeast, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Alcohol, Fructose Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Glazing Agent (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Caramelised Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Safflower Concentrate, Tapioca Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

650g e

Preparation and Usage