We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Tesco Microfibre Glass Cloths 3 Pack
image 1 of Tesco Microfibre Glass Cloths 3 Packimage 2 of Tesco Microfibre Glass Cloths 3 Pack

Tesco Microfibre Glass Cloths 3 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£1.17/each

Tesco Microfibre Glass Cloths 3 Pack
Microfiber glass cloth have a soft, plush touch. They are designed to catch any lint, dust, or dirt that are lying around.
81%polyester,19%polyamide
Streak -free cleaning for windscreens and windowsMicrofiber cloths can be washed and reused hundreds of times without losing their efficacy

Net Contents

3 x Microfibre Glass Cloth

Preparation and Usage

Do not use on dirty or gritty surfaces as scratching of the surface may occur.
View all Car Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here