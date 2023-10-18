Tesco Finest Mulled Berry Meringue Wreath 530g

Meringue with an amber coloured shimmer, topped with mulled wine cream and sauce, blackcurrants, redcurrants and dark chocolate shards, sprinkled with a snowy dusting.

Topped with perfectly spiced mulled wine cream, hand placed blackcurrants, redcurrants and a drizzle of mulled wine sauce. Finally, the wreath is hand decorated with dark chocolate shards and a sweet dusting. SWEET & INDULGENT with flawlessly crisp and chewy slow cooked meringue Contains alcohol

Pack size: 530G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White, Mulled Wine Sauce (11%) [Water, Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Raspberry Purée, Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice, Cornflour, Flavourings, Mulled Wine (Water, Red Wine, Sugar, Flavouring), Cinnamon, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Blackcurrant (8%), Redcurrant (8%), Dark Chocolate Shards [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Dextrose, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Cornflour, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

530g e

Preparation and Usage