We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Mulled Berry Meringue Wreath 530g

Tesco Finest Mulled Berry Meringue Wreath 530g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.50

£1.23/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of a wreath
Energy
806kJ
192kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
8.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
25.1g

high

28%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1221kJ / 291kcal

Meringue with an amber coloured shimmer, topped with mulled wine cream and sauce, blackcurrants, redcurrants and dark chocolate shards, sprinkled with a snowy dusting.
Topped with perfectly spiced mulled wine cream, hand placed blackcurrants, redcurrants and a drizzle of mulled wine sauce. Finally, the wreath is hand decorated with dark chocolate shards and a sweet dusting.SWEET & INDULGENT with flawlessly crisp and chewy slow cooked meringue Contains alcohol
Pack size: 530G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White, Mulled Wine Sauce (11%) [Water, Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Raspberry Purée, Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice, Cornflour, Flavourings, Mulled Wine (Water, Red Wine, Sugar, Flavouring), Cinnamon, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Blackcurrant (8%), Redcurrant (8%), Dark Chocolate Shards [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Dextrose, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Cornflour, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

530g e

Preparation and Usage

Defrost Instructions:

Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate. Defrost at room temperature for 2 hours 30 minutes. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. 

View all Frozen Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here