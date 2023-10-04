Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Bergamot, Hemp & Sandalwood Ultimate Wash Kit Gift Set

B/H Fuzzy Duck Bgmt Hemp & S/Wood Gift Set

Apothecary blends of bergamot, hemp and sandalwood, infused with enriched essential oils of lemongrass and patchouli, bring this sophisticated fragrance combination to life.

The wild beauty of the great outdoors meets classic gentlemen's refinement in this premium collection of grooming gifts.

Crafted with a unique fragrance that blends the warm richness of hemp with smoky woods, soft sandalwood and a dash of energising bergamot.