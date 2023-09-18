Tesco Finest Cranberry, Oat and Orange Cookies 200g

8 Cookies with oat, dried sweetened cranberry and orange baked with Belgian dark chocolate chunks and candied orange peel.

These melt in the mouth cranberry, oat and orange cookies are packed full with smooth Belgian dark chocolate chunks for an indulgent festive twist on a classic. Made by our specialists with more than 50 years experience. RICH & FRUITY All butter oat cookies with juicy cranberries, rich Belgian dark chocolate chunks and orange peel

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rolled Oats (20%), Butter(Milk), Dried Sweetened Cranberries (13%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Vegetable Glycerine], Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Candied Orange Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose Syrup, Sugar], Desiccated Coconut, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Molasses, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 43% minimum

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

200g e