We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Cranberry, Oat and Orange Cookies 200g

Tesco Finest Cranberry, Oat and Orange Cookies 200g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£1.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cookie
Energy
476kJ
114kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1903kJ / 454kcal

8 Cookies with oat, dried sweetened cranberry and orange baked with Belgian dark chocolate chunks and candied orange peel.
These melt in the mouth cranberry, oat and orange cookies are packed full with smooth Belgian dark chocolate chunks for an indulgent festive twist on a classic. Made by our specialists with more than 50 years experience.RICH & FRUITY All butter oat cookies with juicy cranberries, rich Belgian dark chocolate chunks and orange peel
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rolled Oats (20%), Butter(Milk), Dried Sweetened Cranberries (13%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Vegetable Glycerine], Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Candied Orange Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose Syrup, Sugar], Desiccated Coconut, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Molasses, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 43% minimum

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

View all Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here