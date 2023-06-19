This Isn't Pork Plant Based Sausages 270G

Plant-based sausages made from pea protein.

80% Less Saturated Fat* *Compared to a standard pork sausage of the same weight. Featuring Fat 2.0™ Fat makes animal-based meat taste lush. So - we invented FAT 2.0™ from olive oil and put it in these sausages. It crisps up, adds succulence and we patented it so you can't copy us. All it took was several million £, 6 food scientists and some olives.

100% Plant-Based! High in Protein Source of Fibre Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans

Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (36%), Water, Olive Oil, Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Natural Flavouring, Dried Onion, Pea Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Sage, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Ground Mace, Dextrose, Colour (Beetroot Red), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Hydroxide), Sausages filled into Sodium Alginate Casings

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals containing Gluten and Sulphites.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 3 portions

Net Contents

270g ℮