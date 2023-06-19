We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

This Isn't Pork Plant Based Sausages 270G

This Isn't Pork Plant Based Sausages 270G

£3.00

£11.11/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Of your Reference Intake, two sausages (90g) contains:
Energy
712kJ
170kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
12g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.3g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Plant-based sausages made from pea protein.
80% Less Saturated Fat**Compared to a standard pork sausage of the same weight.Featuring Fat 2.0™Fat makes animal-based meat taste lush. So - we invented FAT 2.0™ from olive oil and put it in these sausages. It crisps up, adds succulence and we patented it so you can't copy us. All it took was several million £, 6 food scientists and some olives.
100% Plant-Based!High in ProteinSource of FibreSuitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
Pack size: 270G
High in ProteinSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (36%), Water, Olive Oil, Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Natural Flavouring, Dried Onion, Pea Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Sage, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Ground Mace, Dextrose, Colour (Beetroot Red), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Hydroxide), Sausages filled into Sodium Alginate Casings

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals containing Gluten and Sulphites.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 3 portions

Net Contents

270g ℮

