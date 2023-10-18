We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Smoke House The Ultimate Steak Set

The Smoke House The Ultimate Steak Set

£12.00

£12.00/each

THE SMOKE HOUSE THE ULTIMATE STEAK SET

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery, Mustard, SoyaMay Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat

Preparation and Usage

Serving Suggestion1. Apply 1-2 teaspoon of rub to each steak (depending on size), steak needs to be at room temperature, rub the dry mix into the steak.2. Leave for a minimum of 30 minutes to an hour or preferably in the fridge overnight to marinate the meat.3. Then cook on a griddle pan or fry in a pan using a drizzle of oil or a small knob of butter to ensure the steak does not stick/burn.4. Allow steak to rest and then serve.Please retain packaging for future information.Steak BoardHand wash only.Do not submerge in water.Cooking TongsHand wash only.

Sizzling Steak Seasoning 20g ePepper Steak Seasoning 20g eSteak BoardCooking Tongs

Ingredients

Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Onion, Garlic, Black Pepper, Celery, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery, Mustard, SoyaMay Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy652kJ
-156kcal
Fat2.8g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate26g
of which sugars20g
Protein3.9g
Salt51g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

