THE SMOKE HOUSE THE ULTIMATE STEAK SET

Contains: Celery, Mustard, Soya May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Wheat

Serving Suggestion

1. Apply 1-2 teaspoon of rub to each steak (depending on size), steak needs to be at room temperature, rub the dry mix into the steak.

2. Leave for a minimum of 30 minutes to an hour or preferably in the fridge overnight to marinate the meat.

3. Then cook on a griddle pan or fry in a pan using a drizzle of oil or a small knob of butter to ensure the steak does not stick/burn.

4. Allow steak to rest and then serve.

Please retain packaging for future information.

Steak Board

Hand wash only.

Do not submerge in water.

Cooking Tongs

Hand wash only.