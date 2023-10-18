Robodog David Walliams

Welcome to the city of Bedlam. Enter if you dare! Bedlam is one of the most dangerous places on Earth - home to a host of wicked villains. Nothing and nobody are safe from these evil criminals. The city needs its own superhero to defeat the supervillains. But who? Robodog! The newest recruit at the Police Dog School, and supercharged for adventure.

Enter a world of superheroes and villains in this action-packed comic caper from the No.1 bestselling author David Walliams - and meet Robodog: the future of crime fighting!

