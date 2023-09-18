Warmies Heatable Microwavable Boots

Take care when removing from the microwave. Do not over heat, this product can cause burns if over heated. Always respect the heating times. Do not ingest contents. Microwave use only. Only reheat from room temperature. Conforms to BS8433:2004 safety standard.

Can also be chilled in the freezer for cooling relief

Simply warm for 90 seconds up to a 1,000W microwave Soothes, Warms and Comforts Can also be chilled in the freezer for cooling relief Gently scented with French Lavender One size 3-8

The adorable Warmies® Grey Boots, make the perfect gift for all ages. Simply warm these luxurious boots in a microwave for the ultimate in comfort and relaxation. Warmies® Boots are made from the very highest quality materials and are great for soothing and relaxing tired aching feet. All Warmies® Boots are made with extra thick foam soles for added comfort. One size (approx 3 - 8 UK).

