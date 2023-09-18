We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Warmies Heatable Microwavable Boots

Warmies Heatable Microwavable Boots

£15.00

£15.00/each

WARMIES MICROWAVABLE BOOTS
The adorable Warmies® Grey Boots, make the perfect gift for all ages. Simply warm these luxurious boots in a microwave for the ultimate in comfort and relaxation. Warmies® Boots are made from the very highest quality materials and are great for soothing and relaxing tired aching feet. All Warmies® Boots are made with extra thick foam soles for added comfort. One size (approx 3 - 8 UK).
Simply warm for 90 seconds up to a 1,000W microwaveSoothes, Warms and ComfortsCan also be chilled in the freezer for cooling reliefGently scented with French LavenderOne size 3-8

Preparation and Usage

Surface clean with a damp cloth only.

