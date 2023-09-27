Satsuma Complex Bob Mortimer

THE SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER 'Funny, clever and sweet'- Sunday Times 'The much loved comic proves adept at noirish fiction in a debut whose surrealist humour sets it apart' - Observer 'Like Spike Milligan, Mortimer has managed to use a novel for his distinctive comedic voice' - The Telegraph 'Hilarious' - Daily Mail 'You'll love it' - Independent My name is Gary. I'm a thirty-year-old legal assistant with a firm of solicitors in London. To describe me as anonymous would be unfair but to notice me other than in passing would be a rarity. I did make a good connection with a girl, but that blew up in my face and smacked my arse with a fish slice. Gary Thorn goes for a pint with a work acquaintance called Brendan. When Brendan leaves early, Gary meets a girl in the pub. He doesn't catch her name, but falls for her anyway. When she suddenly disappears without saying goodbye, all Gary has to remember her by is the book she was reading: The Satsuma Complex. But when Brendan goes missing, Gary needs to track down the girl he now calls Satsuma to get some answers. And so begins Gary's quest, through the estates and pie shops of South London, to finally bring some love and excitement into his unremarkable life... A page-turning story with a cast of unforgettable characters, The Satsuma Complex is the brilliantly funny smash hit first novel by bestselling author and comedian Bob Mortimer.