Bluey dental set

Bluey dental set

£8.00

£8.00/each

Bluey Dental Set
It's tooth time you little grub!Join Bluey and bingo in making sure your pearly whites are clean, fresh & sparkling with the help of this dental kit.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C181173, www.fsc.orgBluey (word mark and character logos) are trade marks of Ludo Studio Pty Limited and are used under licence. Bluey logo © Ludo Studio Pty Limited 2018. Licensed by BBC Studios. BBC is a trade mark of the British Broadcasting Corporation and is used under licence. BBC logo © BBC 1996

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Apply desired amount of toothpaste onto the bristles of the toothbrush & turn over the sand timer to begin cleaning your teeth! Make sure you don't stop cleaning until the sand stops falling in the timer, to ensure you thoroughly clean those pearly whites and your breath is nice and fresh! Once your time is up store your toothbrush in the cup holder ready for next time!Please retain for future reference.

Lower age limit

36 Months

