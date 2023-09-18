We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

HARRY POTTER SNITCH LIGHT

HARRY POTTER SNITCH CLIP LIGHT
Enjoy reading your favourite Harry Potter books any time, any where, with this Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clip Light – a convenient reading light shaped like the iconic Quidditch Golden Snitch. Powered by batteries (3 x AAA batteries not included), the Golden Snitch Clip Light is perfect for late night reading, or an ideal travel accessory for Potter mad bookworms. With 2 lighting modes - a focused reading light mode and a mood light mode, the Golden Snitch Clip Light can add that Hogwarts feeling to any room. Designed like the flying Golden Snitch that players seek in Quidditch, the light clips onto your book or magazine, with the Snitch hovering over your page leaving you with perfect reading light where ever you are.A great gift for Harry Potter fans, the Golden Snitch Clip Light is an officially licensed Harry Potter product.
First published in 1997, J.K. Rowling's bestselling series of novels following the magical adventures of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger has since become a cultural phenomenon. A huge success in novel form, the world of witchcraft and wizardry was then given big screen treatment in 2001, launching one of the most successful blockbuster film franchises in cinema history. Harry Potter is instantly recognisable to millions of people across the world, and is hugely popular among fans of all ages.
Requires 3 x AAA batteries (not included)2 lighting modes - Reading and Mood Light Modes

