Tesco Finest Florentine Selection 210g

Tesco Finest Florentine Selection 210g

£5.00

£2.38/100g

Vegetarian

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2260kJ / 542kcal

Almond and fruit Florentine biscuits on Belgian milk, dark and white chocolate bases.
Our Florentines are made with crunchy almonds and citrus peel in rich, buttery caramel and generously dipped into thick, smooth Belgian milk, white and dark chocolate.
Pack size: 210G

Net Contents

210g e

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2227kJ / 534kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Almonds (21%), Sugar, Candied Citrus Peel (12%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Peel], Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne milk chocolate Florentine (18g)
Energy2227kJ / 534kcal401kJ / 96kcal
Fat31.9g5.7g
Saturates13.4g2.4g
Carbohydrate51.5g9.3g
Sugars39.4g7.1g
Fibre3.1g0.6g
Protein8.5g1.5g
Salt0.26g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

