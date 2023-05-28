Bernard Matthews 7 Chicken Dinosaurs 350G

Chopped and shaped chicken with added milk proteins from cows' milk, coated in breadcrumbs

Here at Bernard Matthews, we have been producing poultry products for over 70 years. Bernard's mission was, as ours is today, to provide great quality food at honest prices for you and your family. From our British farms to your fork, we hope you find our products just as Bootiful as we do.

7* Chicken Dinosaurs * Average contents 7 numbers may vary Red Tractor - Certified Chicken

For Classic Tea-Times, Just Like You Remember! Made with 100% British Chicken Source of Protein No artificial colours or flavours

Pack size: 350G

Source of Protein

Ingredients

Chicken (64%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Pea Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Oregano, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Additives