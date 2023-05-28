We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bernard Matthews 7 Chicken Dinosaurs 350G

Bernard Matthews 7 Chicken Dinosaurs 350G

3(1)
£2.25

£6.43/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each Dinosaur (oven baked) contains
Energy
579kJ
139kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
8.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g (oven baked)

Chopped and shaped chicken with added milk proteins from cows' milk, coated in breadcrumbs
Here at Bernard Matthews, we have been producing poultry products for over 70 years.Bernard's mission was, as ours is today, to provide great quality food at honest prices for you and your family.From our British farms to your fork, we hope you find our products just as Bootiful as we do.
7* Chicken Dinosaurs* Average contents 7 numbers may varyRed Tractor - Certified Chicken
For Classic Tea-Times, Just Like You Remember!Made with 100% British ChickenSource of ProteinNo artificial colours or flavours
Pack size: 350G
Source of Protein

Ingredients

Chicken (64%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Pea Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Oregano, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

