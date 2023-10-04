We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Paw Patrol let's roll nail art set

Paw Patrol let's roll nail art set

£12.00

£12.00/each

Paw Patrol Let's Roll Nail Art Set
Transform your child's nails into the characters of Paw Patrol with this nail art kit!
©2023 Spin Master Ltd. Paw Patrol and all related titles, logos, characters; and Spin Master logo are trademarks of Spin Master Ltd. Used under license. Nickelodeon and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Paramount logo TM & ©2023 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Ingredients

Purple Glitter Nail Paint: Aqua, Polyurethane-11, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Silica, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Polyacrylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Carbonate, Tin Oxide, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, CI 77891, CI 77742, Blue Pearl Nail Paint: Aqua, Polyurethane-11, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Silica, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Polyacrylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Carbonate, Tin Oxide, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, CI 77891, CI 42090, CI 77742, Pink Pearl Nail Paint: Aqua, Polyurethane-11, Mica, Silica, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Polyacrylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Carbonate, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Tin Oxide, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, CI 15850, CI 77891, White Glitter Nail Paint: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Phenoxyethanol, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Polyacrylic Acid, Silica, Sodium Carbonate, Red Nail Paint: Aqua, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Polyacrylic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Silica, Sodium Carbonate, Caprylyl Glycol, CI 19140, CI 15850, Yellow Nail Paint: Aqua, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Polyacrylic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Titanium Dioxide, Phenoxyethanol, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Sodium Carbonate, Caprylyl Glycol, CI 19140, CI 15850

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Nail Paint: Apply one coat of Paint and allow to dry, for a boost of colour apply a second coat.Directions for Nail Stickers: Pick the nail sticker you want to use, peel it gently off and apply to the nail.Directions for Nail Files: Start from one of the outside corners of your child's nail and file towards the centre.Directions for Toe Separators: Place Finger Separators in between your child's finger to keep them straight when transforming their nails.Please retain for future reference.

Lower age limit

3 Years

