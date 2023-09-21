Felight Non Clumping Cat Litter 10L

Our manufacturing process is second to none and we make sure every bag has the Felight seal of approval. Every super-absorbent granule goes through a careful process to ensure nothing but the best goes into every bag, controlling odours and keeping trays Felight Fresh for up to 10 days!® Tests show continuous odour control and freshness for up to 10 days. Sustainable Mission Looking after the environment has never been more important. That's why every bag of Felight Antibacterial Non-Clumping Cat Litter is made with recycled raw materials. The Felight Promise The manufacturing process utilises remnants from the production of aerated concrete, so nothing ever goes to waste. Most Cat Litters are mined and extracted from the earth, but our manufacturing process Is environmentally friendly as we avoid over exploitation of natural resources by re-purposing the aerated concrete remnants. This unique manufacturing process is highly efficient as it requires very little energy and creates minimal pollution helping you to minimise your carbon pawprint all whilst keeping nasty odours at bay and helping the planet one bag of cat litter at a time. Antibacterial Silverfresh Technology With minimal dust and its Antibacterial Silverfresh Technology you have the added benefit of fast-acting absorption and antibacterial properties keeping your litter tray fresh for up to 10 days" Unrivalled in quality. Felight has everything you and your furry friend expects from a Cat Litter - and morel

Made under licence from Martin & Martin Holdings ® Felight is a Registered Trademark of Martin & Martin Holdings.

Ultimate Performance With Antibacterial Silver Fresh + Technology Fast Acting Absorbency Kitten Friendly Always Fresh Antibacterial Properties Dust-Free Lightweight Granules Odour Control for Up to 10 Days

Pack size: 10L

Ingredients

A treated article containing the Biocidal active ingredient Reaction Mass of Titanium Dioxide and Silver Chloride

Net Contents

10l ℮

Preparation and Usage