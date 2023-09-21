Felight Non Clumping Cat Litter 10L
Our manufacturing process is second to none and we make sure every bag has the Felight seal of approval. Every super-absorbent granule goes through a careful process to ensure nothing but the best goes into every bag, controlling odours and keeping trays Felight Fresh for up to 10 days!®Tests show continuous odour control and freshness for up to 10 days.Sustainable MissionLooking after the environment has never been more important. That's why every bag of Felight Antibacterial Non-Clumping Cat Litter is made with recycled raw materials.The Felight PromiseThe manufacturing process utilises remnants from the production of aerated concrete, so nothing ever goes to waste. Most Cat Litters are mined and extracted from the earth, but our manufacturing process Is environmentally friendly as we avoid over exploitation of natural resources by re-purposing the aerated concrete remnants.This unique manufacturing process is highly efficient as it requires very little energy and creates minimal pollution helping you to minimise your carbon pawprint all whilst keeping nasty odours at bay and helping the planet one bag of cat litter at a time.Antibacterial Silverfresh TechnologyWith minimal dust and its Antibacterial Silverfresh Technology you have the added benefit of fast-acting absorption and antibacterial properties keeping your litter tray fresh for up to 10 days" Unrivalled in quality. Felight has everything you and your furry friend expects from a Cat Litter - and morel
Made under licence from Martin & Martin Holdings® Felight is a Registered Trademark of Martin & Martin Holdings.
Ultimate PerformanceWith Antibacterial Silver Fresh + TechnologyFast Acting AbsorbencyKitten FriendlyAlways FreshAntibacterial PropertiesDust-FreeLightweight GranulesOdour Control for Up to 10 Days
Pack size: 10L
Ingredients
A treated article containing the Biocidal active ingredient Reaction Mass of Titanium Dioxide and Silver Chloride
Net Contents
10l ℮
Preparation and Usage
Step 1.Pull the folds apart of one end to create a straight edge.Step 2.Pull out the new flat section to create an opening funnelHow to Use:- Fill your cat litter tray with Felight Cat Litter to a depth of approximately 5cm.- Check the litter tray regularly and remove any solid waste with a Felight Cat Litter Scoop.- Top up the tray with fresh litter.- Completely empty the litter tray at least every 10 days or when needed or when needed, wash the tray with a mild detergent or other suitable product and re-fill once the tray has completely dried.