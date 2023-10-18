We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Usn B4 Bomb Pre Workout Cola Burst 180G

Usn B4 Bomb Pre Workout Cola Burst 180G

£18.50

£10.28/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

(Cola) flavour food supplement with amino acids, plant extracts, caffeine and vitamins, with sweeteners.Visit www.usn.co.uk for more information about RawPower™ technology.
Raw Power™ Technology:Patented IngredientsHigh Stimulant LevelsImproved Energy1,Power2 & Performance21 Vitamin B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.2 3g of Creatine daily increases physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high intensity exercise.Zynamite®, Bacowize, Caffeine, B-Alanine, Rhodiola Rosea, Creatine Monohydrate, L-Citrulline
Zynamite® is a trademark of Nektium.Bacowize® is a trademark of Vita Actives.
With Raw Power TechnologyExperience Explosive EnergySuitable for vegetarians and vegansNew & Improved Formula
Pack size: 180G
Vitamin B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Ingredients

L-Citrulline-DL-Malate (2:1), Creatine Monohydrate, Beta-Alanine, Acidity Regulators [Sodium Citrates, Potassium Citrates], Natural Flavouring, Colour [Sulphite Ammonia Caramel], Anticaking Agents [Calcium Silicate, Silicon Dioxide], Sweeteners [Sucralose, Acesulfame K], Sodium Chloride, Natural Anhydrous Caffeine (Vegetable Extraction from Green Coffee Beans), Bacowize® Bacopa Extract (20.1) (from Leaves of Bacopa Monnieri) (20% Bacosides), Zynamite® Mango Extract (15-20:1) (from Leaves of Mangifera Indica) (60% Mangiferin), Rhodiola Rosea Extract (5:1) (from Roots of Rhodiola Rosea L.) (3% Rosavins, 1% Salidrosides), Nicotinic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Methylcobalamin

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU with ingredients from EU and non-EU origin.

Number of uses

Serving size: 15g (2 scoops); Servings per container: 12

Net Contents

180g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Recommended Use2 scoops + 300ml WaterMix 15g (2 scoops) with 250-300ml of water. Take 30 minutes before training.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

