Naughty Elf Drink Markers BDP

PALADONE NAUGHTY ELF DRINK MARKERS

Never confuse your drink with someone else's again with these Naughty Elf Drink Markers.

Hang, balance, and sit one of the four elf shaped drink markers on the side of your glass to mark your drink and avoid festive confusion. Each elf is in a different pose so you can easily pick your tipple out from the crowd.

The Naughty Elf Drink Markers are essential for the party season. Use them with wine glasses, champagne flutes, martini glasses, pint glasses, and more!

Not suitable for dishwasher use.