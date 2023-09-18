Me To You M9 Santa Bear

ME TO YOU SANTA BEAR

Christmas is on its way, and Tatty Teddy is celebrating by dressing up as Santa! This adorable festive bear sits in a beautifully decorated festive box - a perfect present for friends or family this Christmas.

GENUINE TATTY TEDDY by ME TO YOU – unique and instantly recognisable with grey fur, a cute blue nose and patches, Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts all over the world with a timeless message of love, happiness and friendship