Maltesers & Friends Christmas Chocolate Selection Box 207g

Twix - Milk Chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Milky Way - Milk chocolate (38%) with a lightly whipped centre (62%). Maltesers - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). Maltesers Teasers - Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (11%). Maltesers Reindeer - Milk chocolate (68%) with a malt filling (26%) and honeycombed pieces (53%). Mars Bar - Milk chocolate (40%) with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%). Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla: total 50%. Cocoa and Sugar may be mixed with non-certified sugar on a mass balance basis. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing.

A Festive Selection to Unwrap: Mars®. Maltesers® Teasers®, Maltesers®, Maltesers® Reindeer and Fun Size Milky Way®, Twix® and Maltesers®

Simply Having a Chocolatey Christmas Time With Cardboard Tray Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 207G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Net Contents

207g ℮