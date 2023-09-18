We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maltesers & Friends Christmas Chocolate Selection Box 207g

Maltesers & Friends Christmas Chocolate Selection Box 207g

£3.50

£1.69/100g

Vegetarian

Twix - Milk Chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Milky Way - Milk chocolate (38%) with a lightly whipped centre (62%). Maltesers - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). Maltesers Teasers - Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (11%). Maltesers Reindeer - Milk chocolate (68%) with a malt filling (26%) and honeycombed pieces (53%). Mars Bar - Milk chocolate (40%) with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%).Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla: total 50%. Cocoa and Sugar may be mixed with non-certified sugar on a mass balance basis. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing.
A Festive Selection to Unwrap: Mars®. Maltesers® Teasers®, Maltesers®, Maltesers® Reindeer and Fun Size Milky Way®, Twix® and Maltesers®
Simply Having a Chocolatey Christmas TimeWith Cardboard TraySuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 207G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Oats, PeanutsContains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Net Contents

207g ℮

TwixMilky WayMaltesersMaltesers TeasersMaltesers ReindeerMars Bar

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500), Potassium Carbonates, Wheat Gluten, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Oats, PeanutsContains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 35 g (%*)
Energy 2220kJ777kJ
-531kcal186kcal
Fat 30g10g
of which saturates 18g6.3g
Carbohydrate 57g20g
of which sugars 53g19g
Protein 7.7g2.7g
Salt 0.36g0.13g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 35 g--

