Ainsley Harriott Traditional Caribbean Dumpling Mix 150g

Caribbean Style Dumpling Mix with wheat flour, skimmed milk powder and herbs.

Traditional caribbean dumpling mix Prep in 5 Minutes Cooks in 10 Minutes No artificial colours, flavours, preservatives Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (72%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Sugar, Palm Fat Powder, Cornflour, Raising Agents: Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder (2%), Yeast Extract, Dried Thyme, Dried Parsley

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Prepare Ingredients - 1 sachet dumpling mix - 120ml chilled water - Oil for deep frying Preparation 1 Combine the dumpling mix & water to form a smooth batter. 2 In a medium pan (or deep fat fryer) heat 2-3 inches vegetable oil to 180 °C. 3 With a tablespoon, spoon the dumpling mix into the oil 4 at a time & fry for approx. 3 mins until golden brown. 4 Repeat this process until all of the mix is used up (approx. 12 dumplings). Serving suggestion: Delicious served with Caribbean curries and stews. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. These instructions are guidelines only.

