Ainsley Harriott Traditional Caribbean Dumpling Mix 150g

Ainsley Harriott Traditional Caribbean Dumpling Mix 150g

£2.00

£1.33/100g

This product will be available from 20/07/2023.
Vegetarian

Caribbean Style Dumpling Mix with wheat flour, skimmed milk powder and herbs.
Traditional caribbean dumpling mixPrep in 5 MinutesCooks in 10 MinutesNo artificial colours, flavours, preservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (72%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Sugar, Palm Fat Powder, Cornflour, Raising Agents: Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder (2%), Yeast Extract, Dried Thyme, Dried Parsley

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to PrepareIngredients- 1 sachet dumpling mix- 120ml chilled water- Oil for deep fryingPreparation1 Combine the dumpling mix & water to form a smooth batter.2 In a medium pan (or deep fat fryer) heat 2-3 inches vegetable oil to 180 °C.3 With a tablespoon, spoon the dumpling mix into the oil 4 at a time & fry for approx. 3 mins until golden brown.4 Repeat this process until all of the mix is used up (approx. 12 dumplings).Serving suggestion: Delicious served with Caribbean curries and stews.Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. These instructions are guidelines only.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

