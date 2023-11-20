MARVEL AVENGERS MUG

Sip on a mighty brew fit for Earth's mightiest heroes with this Marvel Avengers Mug.

The 300ml (10 fl oz) ceramic mug features the entire superhero team. See if you can spot Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Ant-Man and others.

The Marvel Avengers Mug will make a great addition to your mug collection. Use it at home or take it to work to use throughout the day.

Suitable for dishwasher and microwave use.