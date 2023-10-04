Masking Pamper Nights Masking Collection Set
Refreshing and reviving facial treatment. Our very best masks for your skins every need, ideal for a pre make up primer or for a relaxing night in. Includes a facial roller, perfect for that extra glow.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C160429, www.fsc.org
Cruelty FreeSuitable for Vegans
Ingredients
Reviving Orange Flower & Ginger: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Caffeine, Panthenol, 3-0-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citral, Limonene, Linalool, Beautifying Rose & Green Tea - Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Glycereth-26, Betaine, Panthenol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rose Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citronellol, Geraniol, Plumping Lip Mask Pomegranate: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Propanediol, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, PEG/PPG/Polybutylene Glycol-8/5/3 Glycerin, Beta-Sitosterol, Beta-Glucan, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Fruit Extract, Niacinamide, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Panthenol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tribehenin, Arginine, Carbomer, Beta-Sitostanol, Campesterol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Centella Asiatica Extract, Xanthan Gum, Allantoin, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Brassicasterol, Campestanol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Disodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Stigmasterol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Starch, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Polyglutamic Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Phenoxvethanol, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Potassium Sorbate, Soothing Under Eye Mask Aloe Vera: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Mannitol, Betaine, Erythritol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Niacinamide, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract, Caffeine, Silanetriol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrolyzed Sclerotium Gum, Xanthan Gum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene
Preparation and Usage
Directions - Sheet Mask1. Remove sheet mask from sachet and carefully unfold.2. Place the mask on freshly cleansed skin, gently pressing into the contours of your face and aligning with eyes, nose and lips. Ensure whole mask is in contact with skin.3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal happy, glowing and refreshed skin.4. Massage any excess serum into skin or remove with a cotton pad.Directions - Lip Mask1. Remove sheet mask from sachet.2. Remove from the backing sheet and gently press onto the lips.3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal a plumper pout.4. Gently massage any excess into skin or remove with a cotton pad or a soft cloth.Directions - Under Eye Mask1. Remove sheet masks from sachet. Each sachet contains 1 pair of masks.2. Remove from the backing sheet and gently press onto the under-eye area.3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal refreshed under eyes.4. Gently massage any excess into skin or remove with a cotton pad or a soft cloth.5. For an extra cooling boost, store in the refrigerator before applying.6. Retain instructions for when using the 2nd pair of masks.Masks: Single use