Masking Pamper Nights Masking Collection Set

Refreshing and reviving facial treatment. Our very best masks for your skins every need, ideal for a pre make up primer or for a relaxing night in. Includes a facial roller, perfect for that extra glow.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C160429, www.fsc.org

Cruelty Free Suitable for Vegans

Ingredients

Reviving Orange Flower & Ginger: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Caffeine, Panthenol, 3-0-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citral, Limonene, Linalool, Beautifying Rose & Green Tea - Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Glycereth-26, Betaine, Panthenol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rose Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citronellol, Geraniol, Plumping Lip Mask Pomegranate: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Propanediol, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, PEG/PPG/Polybutylene Glycol-8/5/3 Glycerin, Beta-Sitosterol, Beta-Glucan, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Fruit Extract, Niacinamide, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Panthenol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tribehenin, Arginine, Carbomer, Beta-Sitostanol, Campesterol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Centella Asiatica Extract, Xanthan Gum, Allantoin, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Brassicasterol, Campestanol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Disodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Stigmasterol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Starch, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Polyglutamic Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Phenoxvethanol, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Potassium Sorbate, Soothing Under Eye Mask Aloe Vera: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Mannitol, Betaine, Erythritol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Niacinamide, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract, Caffeine, Silanetriol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrolyzed Sclerotium Gum, Xanthan Gum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene

