Baileys Chocolate Nut Mix 140g

Baileys Chocolate Nut Mix 140g

£3.50

£25.00/kg

Irish cream liqueur flavour salted caramelised nut mix and milk chocolate coated almonds with salted toffee popcorn.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Product does not contain alcohol.Get the facts. Be DRINKAWAREVisit drinkaware.ieThe Baileys™ word and associated logos are trademarks of R & A Bailey & Co and are used under license.
Chocolate and Caramelised Nuts with a Hint of Baileys Flavour and Salted Toffee Popcorn
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Baileys™ Flavour Belgian Milk Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Almonds (18%), Cashew Nuts (12%), Peanuts (11%), Sugar, Hazelnuts (10%), Glucose Syrup, Maize Kernels (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Honey, Flavouring, Salt, Colours (E150b, E150a), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Shellac), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum

Allergy Information

Also, may contain other Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

140g ℮

