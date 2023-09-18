We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Me To You Hot Water Bottle Candle and Socks Gift Set

ME TO YOU HOT WATER BOTTLE CANDLE GIFT SET
This trio of cute gifts is sure to brighten anyone's day. The gift set features a hot water bottle and soft cover, scented candle, and finally a pair of fluffy socks - perfect for cosy nights in when the weather turns colder. Beautifully packaged in an illustrated gift box, this is an ideal present for Christmas, birthdays, get well, or just to let someone special know how much you care.
GENUINE TATTY TEDDY by ME TO YOU – unique and instantly recognisable with grey fur, a cute blue nose and patches, Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts all over the world with a timeless message of love, happiness and friendship
HOT WATER BOTTLE WITH TATTY TEDDY COVER: the soft snuggly cover on the hot water bottle features an adorable image of Tatty Teddy holding a jar of glowing fireflies.SCENTED CANDLE IN AN ILLUSTRATED TIN: perfect for chilly nights, this warm, sweet-smelling candle will brighten any space and fill the room with a heavenly aroma of vanilla sugarcaneFLUFFY SOCKS : these comfy purple socks tone perfectly with the hot water bottle and candle to create a relaxing vibe as you enjoy a cosy night at home.

