Me To You Hot Water Bottle Candle and Socks Gift Set

ME TO YOU HOT WATER BOTTLE CANDLE GIFT SET

This trio of cute gifts is sure to brighten anyone's day. The gift set features a hot water bottle and soft cover, scented candle, and finally a pair of fluffy socks - perfect for cosy nights in when the weather turns colder. Beautifully packaged in an illustrated gift box, this is an ideal present for Christmas, birthdays, get well, or just to let someone special know how much you care.

GENUINE TATTY TEDDY by ME TO YOU – unique and instantly recognisable with grey fur, a cute blue nose and patches, Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts all over the world with a timeless message of love, happiness and friendship