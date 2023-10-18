Silent Night Cream Snugsie Blanket

SILENTNIGHT CREAM SNUGSIE BLANKET

The Silentnight Snugsie Wearable Sleeved Blanket has been created to help you stay snug and cosy as you relax, whether that’s on the sofa or in bed. The 2 in 1 function, super soft and cosy teddy fleece sleeved blanket will keep you nice and toasty with a handy foot pocket to keep your toes warm too! Transforming into a teddy fleece cushion for easy storage and comfort.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products for every sleeper.

2 IN 1: Transforms into a cushion once you have finished wearing as a cosy wearable blanket, for easy storage. Simply use the foot pocket to fold the blanket away! SUPERSIZED FOR COSY COMFORT: Supersized to ensure you’re completely covered as you relax, one size fits all. SNUGGLY TEDDY FLEECE: Super soft teddy fleece to keep you warm and cosy as you relax. COSY FOOT POCKET: Keep your feet warm and snug in the cosy foot pocket, designed to make cold toes a thing of the past! MULTIUSE: Ideal for keeping warm whilst working from home, watching TV or relaxing. MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable at 40°C so you can keep your Snugsie fresh and clean.

Preparation and Usage