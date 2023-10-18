We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Silent Night Cream Snugsie Blanket
image 1 of Silent Night Cream Snugsie Blanketimage 2 of Silent Night Cream Snugsie Blanketimage 3 of Silent Night Cream Snugsie Blanketimage 4 of Silent Night Cream Snugsie Blanketimage 5 of Silent Night Cream Snugsie Blanket

Silent Night Cream Snugsie Blanket

No ratings yet
Write a review

£28.00

£28.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection between 27/10/2023 and 28/11/2023

SILENTNIGHT CREAM SNUGSIE BLANKET
The Silentnight Snugsie Wearable Sleeved Blanket has been created to help you stay snug and cosy as you relax, whether that’s on the sofa or in bed. The 2 in 1 function, super soft and cosy teddy fleece sleeved blanket will keep you nice and toasty with a handy foot pocket to keep your toes warm too! Transforming into a teddy fleece cushion for easy storage and comfort.
Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products for every sleeper.
2 IN 1: Transforms into a cushion once you have finished wearing as a cosy wearable blanket, for easy storage. Simply use the foot pocket to fold the blanket away!SUPERSIZED FOR COSY COMFORT: Supersized to ensure you’re completely covered as you relax, one size fits all.SNUGGLY TEDDY FLEECE: Super soft teddy fleece to keep you warm and cosy as you relax.COSY FOOT POCKET: Keep your feet warm and snug in the cosy foot pocket, designed to make cold toes a thing of the past!MULTIUSE: Ideal for keeping warm whilst working from home, watching TV or relaxing.MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable at 40°C so you can keep your Snugsie fresh and clean.

Preparation and Usage

Washing instructions - 30 degree wash, do not bleach, tumble dry on low, do not iron, do not dry clean

View all Cushions & Throws

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here