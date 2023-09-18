Silentnight Blush Kids Glow In the Dark Hoodie

S/NIGHT BLUSH KIDS GLOW IN THE DARK HOODIE

The Silentnight Snugsie Kids Oversized Hoodie is the ultimate snuggly companion. Featuring a super soft flannel fleece outer and a warm sherpa fleece inside, to keep your child cosy as they relax, and a glow in the dark design for added fun. The hoodie provides cosy comfort wherever you go – wear whilst snuggling on the sofa, at sleepovers, camping and for chilly nights at home. The hoodie also features a glow in the dark design for added fun. Super-sized for ultimate cosiness and suitable for children between ages 3 – 11 years old. It’s also fully machine washable so you can keep it feeling fresh and clean.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.