KIMM & MILLER CAN CRUSHER

Wall mounted mechanical can crusher and bottle opener

This fun novelty wall mounted can crusher gift comes complete with bottle opener and can be used with aluminium cans up to 500 ml. Its simple to use and is a great way to encourage recycling. Comes in fun disco style packaging.

Simple to use and a great way to encourage recycling For use with aluminium cans up to 500 ml

Preparation and Usage