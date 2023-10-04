Super Mario Bath Time Selection Box

Official Nintendo Licensed Product™ ©Nintendo

Bursting with Bath Time Treats

Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, PEG-8, Parfum, Benzophenone-4, Mica, Aqua, Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491, CI 19140, CI 14700, Bath Soap String: Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Zea Mays Starch, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, CI 17200, Bath Rocks: Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Aqua, Glycerin, CI 19140, CI 42090, Bubble Bath: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, CI 42090, CI 19140, Bath Soap Slime: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Polyquaternium-22, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090

Bath Fizzer directions for use: Drop your Bath Fizzer into the tub to create a sweet-smelling bath time!

Bath Soap String directions for use: Scatter your Bath Soap String into your bath. Rub between your hands to make bubbles.

Bath Rocks directions for use: Sprinkle a handful of your Bath Rocks into the bath.

Bubble Bath directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles.

Bath Soap Slime directions for use: Take some Slime in your hands and rub in a circular motion directly onto your body, rinse thoroughly.

Please carefully remove all packaging before use.

Please retain for future reference.