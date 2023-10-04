We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Super Mario bath time selection box

Super Mario bath time selection box

Super Mario Bath Time Selection Box
Official Nintendo Licensed Product™©Nintendo
Bursting with Bath Time Treats

Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, PEG-8, Parfum, Benzophenone-4, Mica, Aqua, Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491, CI 19140, CI 14700, Bath Soap String: Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Zea Mays Starch, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, CI 17200, Bath Rocks: Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Aqua, Glycerin, CI 19140, CI 42090, Bubble Bath: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, CI 42090, CI 19140, Bath Soap Slime: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Polyquaternium-22, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090

Bath Fizzer directions for use: Drop your Bath Fizzer into the tub to create a sweet-smelling bath time!Bath Soap String directions for use: Scatter your Bath Soap String into your bath. Rub between your hands to make bubbles.Bath Rocks directions for use: Sprinkle a handful of your Bath Rocks into the bath.Bubble Bath directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles.Bath Soap Slime directions for use: Take some Slime in your hands and rub in a circular motion directly onto your body, rinse thoroughly.Please carefully remove all packaging before use.Please retain for future reference.

36 Months

