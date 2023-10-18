Tesco Finest Sweet Potato 1kg

Wash before use.

Hob

For Boiled. Peel potatoes and cut into even-sized pieces. Place in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to the boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15mins or until soft. Drain and serve.

Oven

Oven Fan 180°C/200°C/Gas 6 For Roasts Peel potatoes and cut into even sized pieces. Place in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to the boil and cook for 5 minutes, then drain thoroughly. Place in a roasting tin with a little oil and cook in a preheated oven for 45-50 minutes or until tender. Turn once during cooking.

Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Why not try: Cajun sweet potato chips

Ingredients

2tbsp mixed peppercorns

2tsp dried sage

1½tbsp dried oregano

1½tbsp dried thyme

2tbsp mild paprika

1tsp cayenne pepper

1tbsp soft brown sugar

3tsp garlic powder

1kg (2lb) sweet potatoes

1tbsp light olive oil

sour cream and chopped chives to serve

Grind the pepper coarsely in a spice grinder or a pestle and mortar. Add the rest of the herbs, spices and sugar and mix well.

Peel the potatoes and cut into chunky chips approx 6cm (2½ in) long and 1.5cm (¾in) thick. Blanch in boiling water for 3 minutes until al dente.

Drain well and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the oil and season with sea salt. Scatter over 2 tbsp of the Cajun seasoning and mix thoroughly. (Store the rest in a spice jar for another time).

Barbecue the chips using a barbecue rack; lay out in a single layer and cook for 8-10 minutes or so turning a few times until lightly charred and cooked through. Alternatively, roast in a high oven, gas 6, 200°C, fan 180°C for 10-12 minutes.

Serve with a dipping sauce of sour cream mixed with some snipped chives and a sprinkling of paprika.