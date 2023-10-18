Tesco Finest Sweet Potato 1kg
£2.00
£2.00/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 413kJ
-
- 98kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.7g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.10g
- 2%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
low
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Wash before use.
Hob
For Boiled. Peel potatoes and cut into even-sized pieces. Place in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to the boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15mins or until soft. Drain and serve.
Oven
Oven Fan 180°C/200°C/Gas 6 For Roasts Peel potatoes and cut into even sized pieces. Place in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to the boil and cook for 5 minutes, then drain thoroughly. Place in a roasting tin with a little oil and cook in a preheated oven for 45-50 minutes or until tender. Turn once during cooking.
Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Why not try: Cajun sweet potato chips
-
Ingredients
- 2tbsp mixed peppercorns
- 2tsp dried sage
- 1½tbsp dried oregano
- 1½tbsp dried thyme
- 2tbsp mild paprika
- 1tsp cayenne pepper
- 1tbsp soft brown sugar
- 3tsp garlic powder
- 1kg (2lb) sweet potatoes
- 1tbsp light olive oil
- sour cream and chopped chives to serve
Grind the pepper coarsely in a spice grinder or a pestle and mortar. Add the rest of the herbs, spices and sugar and mix well.
Peel the potatoes and cut into chunky chips approx 6cm (2½ in) long and 1.5cm (¾in) thick. Blanch in boiling water for 3 minutes until al dente.
Drain well and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the oil and season with sea salt. Scatter over 2 tbsp of the Cajun seasoning and mix thoroughly. (Store the rest in a spice jar for another time).
Barbecue the chips using a barbecue rack; lay out in a single layer and cook for 8-10 minutes or so turning a few times until lightly charred and cooked through. Alternatively, roast in a high oven, gas 6, 200°C, fan 180°C for 10-12 minutes.
Serve with a dipping sauce of sour cream mixed with some snipped chives and a sprinkling of paprika.
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|413kJ / 98kcal
|413kJ / 98kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|21.3g
|21.3g
|Sugars
|5.7g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|2.4g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.10g
|Vitamin A
|655µg
|655µg
|Vitamin C
|23mg
|23mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review