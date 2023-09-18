We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Guylian Belgian Deluxe Chocolate Assortment 584g

Vegetarian

Filled Belgian Chocolates (Filling 42%)
Enjoy our Guylian Belgian chocolates and experience the melting softness of that unique hazelnut praliné, wrapped in premium marbled Belgian chocolate. Our iconic seashells are still made to the original recipe of our founders, Guy and Liliane, who developed their own unique way of roasting the hazelnuts in copper kettles to create that delicious deep, nutty taste. Our passion for chocolate excellence extends to the high quality ingredients we use. We purchase 100% of the cocoa for all Guylian chocolates from Fairtrade producers to ensure that local farmers receive a guaranteed price for their cocoa beans production. All Guylian chocolates are palm and soy free to further reduce our environmental footprint and we only use 100% ingredients of natural origin.
The Original Seashells, Opus, Seahorses
No alcoholFairtrade Cocoa - Fairtrade cocoa: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Visit: info.fairtrade.net/sourcing.Guylian & G ® Registered trademarks in the name of Chocolaterie Guylian N.V.© Guylian packaging and products are protected by Copyright and/or Trademark
100% Ingredients of Natural OriginNo Palm OilNo SoySuitable for VegetariansKosher - D
Pack size: 584G

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithin), White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Lecithin), Sugar, Hazelnuts, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Lecithin), Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Sunflower, Shea), Glucose Syrup Powder, Water, Emulsifier: Lecithin, Salt, Natural Flavourings), Vegetable Fat (Sunflower, Shea), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Fruit Spread (Pear, Apple and Date Juice Concentrates, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Cocoa Mass, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier: Lecithin), Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Water, Chicory Extract), Coffee, Emulsifier: Lecithin, Natural Flavourings, Cocoa Solids: Dark Chocolate 72% minimum, Chocolate 48% minimum, Milk Chocolate 31% minimum, White Chocolate 25% minimum, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% minimum, White Chocolate 29% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain other Tree Nuts.

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Net Contents

584g ℮

