Snowflake Bath Bomb

PALADONE SNOWFLAKE BATH FIZZER

Unwind for the festive season with this Snowflake Bath Fizzer.

The 100g (3.52 oz) bath fizzer is shaped like a snowflake, so you can transform your bath into your very own winter wonderland. Scented with orange spice, you can relax in its delightful aroma.

The Snowflake Bath Fizzer is perfect for your next pamper night.

Vegan, paraben free, and cruelty free. This product is approved under the Leaping Bunny programme. The Leaping Bunny is the globally recognised gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics and demonstrates that a brand is genuinely committed to removing animal testing from its supply chain.