Tesco Finest 4 Spiced Rum Mince Pies

Tesco Finest 4 Spiced Rum Mince Pies

£2.50

£0.62/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One mince pie
Energy
1045kJ
249kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
9.3g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.1g

high

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1658kJ / 395kcal

4 All butter pastry cases with a spiced rum flavour mincemeat, topped with a sweet dusting.
All butter pastry filled with rum flavour mincemeat to give a lightly spiced festive warmth. Topped with a pastry lattice lid and a sweet dusting.Rich & Decadent with a velvety all butter pastry

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (47%) [Sugar, Sultanas, Apple Purée, Currants, Rum, Glucose Syrup, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Maize Starch, Ginger, Lemon Peel, Water, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Coriander, Flavouring, Cinnamon, Colour (Plain Caramel), Orange Oil, Caraway, Nutmeg, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Clove], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (15%), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Cornflour.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts and egg. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

