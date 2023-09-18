Tesco Finest 4 Spiced Rum Mince Pies

4 All butter pastry cases with a spiced rum flavour mincemeat, topped with a sweet dusting.

All butter pastry filled with rum flavour mincemeat to give a lightly spiced festive warmth. Topped with a pastry lattice lid and a sweet dusting. Rich & Decadent with a velvety all butter pastry

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (47%) [Sugar, Sultanas, Apple Purée, Currants, Rum, Glucose Syrup, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Maize Starch, Ginger, Lemon Peel, Water, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Coriander, Flavouring, Cinnamon, Colour (Plain Caramel), Orange Oil, Caraway, Nutmeg, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Clove], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (15%), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Cornflour.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts and egg. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings