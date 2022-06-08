Go-Cat Crunchy & Tender Senior Chicken Turkey & Vegetables 800G

Complete dry pet food for senior cats 7+. For more information, go to https://www.purina.co.uk/cat/go-cat/

Go-Cat® Crunchy & Tender 7+ is a delicious food formulated for cats over 7 years old. It offers two different textures for your cat's enjoyment at mealtimes. Your cat will love this combination of delicious crunchy pieces and softer, more tender chunks. Go-Cat® Crunchy & Tender provides your cat with all the nutrition he needs and the great taste he loves, to help keep him healthy and happy. Go-Cat® 5 Promises. From the day your brought cat into your home, you made a commitment. The promise to care for them, feed them right and help them live a happy and healthy life and bring daily happiness to your home. With several decades of experience and expertise. Go-Cat has been nourishing happy and healthy cats for generations with its tasty and quality food for every day. With that honour comes great responsibility. And just like you, all of us at Go-Cat do our utmost to do what we say. For your cat, and for you. 5 Promises Because we are Nutrition: 100% complete & balanced nutrition and delicious goodness, with a blend of animal and plant-based proteins Quality: We carry out hundreds of daily checks throughout our production process Expertise: Developed by Purina nutritionists Traceability: Made with high quality ingredients carefully-selected from known and trusted suppliers 2025 Commitment: We are committed to 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025

For more variety or enjoyment, for a good start in life or young at heart cats, for those staying inside or those running outside, Go-Cat has a specific product. Discover our range: Indoor, Kitten, Senior, Crunchy & Tender

®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Easy to Open Packaging, Easy to Serve Resealable! Crunchy kibbles to help maintain healthy teeth and gums Helps maintain toned muscles and strong bones Helps support healthy heart and good eyesight promoted by Taurine No Artificial Colours

Pack size: 800G

Helps support healthy heart and good eyesight promoted by Taurine

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (20%, of which 2% Chicken and 2% Turkey), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Glycerol, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Vegetables (0.8% Dehydrated Vegetables equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables), Yeasts

Net Contents

800g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24 (Grams per Day) 3kg cat: 40g 4kg cat: 55g 5kg cat: 70g Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available. Sufficient consumption of water is a necessary part of healthy, every day nutrition. The senior 7+ maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. This bag contains meals for: 800g = 20 days 800g = 20 days* *Calculation based on the average needs of a 3kg Adult Cat.

Additives