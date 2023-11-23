T. 200 BATTERY BRIGHT WHITE TIMER LIGHTS

- Batteries are to be inserted with the correct polarity.

- Batteries should be replaced by an adult.

- Exhausted batteries are to be removed from the item.

- Non-rechargeable batteries are not to be recharged.

- Rechargeable batteries are to be removed from the item before being charged.

- Rechargeable batteries are only to be charged under adult supervision.

- Only batteries of the same or equivalent type as recommended are to be used.

- The supply terminals are not to be short circuited.

- Do not dispose of in fire.

- Different types of batteries or new and used batteries are not to be mixed.