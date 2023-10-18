We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Silver Hot Water Bottle & Mask Giftset

Tesco Silver Hot Water Bottle & Mask Giftset

£10.00

£10.00/each

TESCO SILVER HOT WATER BOTTLE & MASK GIFTSET
Cover: 100% polyester, hot water bottle: 100%natural rubber, eye mask: 100% polyester
Fur

Preparation and Usage

Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergents recommended. When filling this hot water bottle, do not us boiling water. Fill to a maximum of two-thirds capacity. Hold the bottle by the neck in an upright position and fill slowly to avoid hot water splash back. Expel air from the bottle by lowering it carefully onto a flat surface until water appears at the opening. Screw the stopper sufficiently tight to ensure there are no leakages. Finger tight should be adequate. Make sure the top is firmly closed before use. Do not fill using water from a domestics hot water system as this can considerably shorten the life of the hot water bottle. When not in use, drain completely and keep with the stopper removed in a cool dry dark place. Prevent exposure to sunlight. Do not place anything on top of the bottle. Check the bottle and stopper for wear or damage at regular intervals. Replace a hot water bottle that is showing signs of wear

