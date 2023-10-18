Keep away from fire. Do not put in microwave. hot water bottle can cause burns, avoid prolonged contact with the skin. Do not lie or sit on the hot water bottle. Never use the hot water bottle at the same time as an electric blanket. It is recommended the hot water bottle is used to warm bed then remove before getting into bed. especially for children. Do not overfill as this might cause the bottle to bottle to burst finally. make sure the funnel is empty. Prevent contact with hot surfaces. Prevent contact with oil or grease. Retain these instructions for further reference.

Colour safe detergents recommended. When filling this hot water bottle, do not us boiling water. Fill to a maximum of two-thirds capacity. Hold the bottle by the neck in an upright position and fill slowly to avoid hot water splash back. Expel air from the bottle by lowering it carefully onto a flat surface until water appears at the opening. Screw the stopper sufficiently tight to ensure there are no leakages. Finger tight should be adequate. Make sure the top is firmly closed before use. Do not fill using water from a domestic hot water system as this can considerably shorten the life of the hot water bottle. When not in use, drain completely and keep with the stopper removed in a cool dry dark place. Prevent exposure to sunlight. Do not place anything on top of the bottle. Check the bottle and stopper for wear or damage at regular intervals. Replace a hot water bottle that is showing signs of wear

