Muller Light Chocolate Fix Milk Chocolate Dessert 4X70g

Low fat smooth milk chocolate dessert with sugars & sweeteners x4 Supporting Next Generation Farmers For more information about this initiative, see our website.

Contains 30% fewer calories than standard chocolate dessert

Our Müller Light Chocolate Fix Desserts range combines silky and smooth chocolate dessert with a variety of heavenly delicious flavours to choose from. Enjoy our low fat, Müller Light Chocolate Fix Desserts at 99 calories or less per pot

Müller & Müllerlight Chocolate Fix are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.

70 kcal per pot Low Fat Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 280G

Low Fat

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cream (Milk), Stabilisers: Pectins, Carob Bean Gum, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Flavourings

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 70g ℮

Additives