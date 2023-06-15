We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Franco Manca Margarita With Pesto Sourdough Pizza 412G

Franco Manca Margarita With Pesto Sourdough Pizza 412G

Vegetarian

Wood-Fired Pizza Base Topped with Bechamel Sauce, Mozzarella, Yellow Marinated Tomatoes, Pesto and A Pizza Sauce Sachet for Drizzling.
Our signature sourdough base is topped with a smooth, creamy bechamel sauce, mozzarella, yellow marinated semi dried tomatoes and fragrant basil pesto.Our signature sourdough base- Made in Italy- Slow-proved- Stonebaked in a traditional wood-burning oven- Hand-stretchedItalian tomato sauce: Produced in the heart of Italy's Northern food valley following a traditional recipe, our rich pizza sauce is made with 100% Italian tomatoes lightly seasoned with basil.
About UsOur founder Giuseppe Mascoli opened the first Franco Manca pizzeria in London's Brixton market in 2008.Giuseppe's Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas topped with carefully sourced ingredients from small-scale suppliers quickly saw queues forming around the market.We've grown a lot since then, but what's never changed is our commitment to quality, authenticity and simplicity.We've applied that exact philosophy to our chef's specials cook-at-home selection which has been created for you, by our Executive Chef, Alfonso.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Franco Manca™ is a registered trademark.
From our chef's specials selectionHand-stretched, wood-fired sourdough baseHerby, rich and creamySuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 412G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Mozzarella (Milk) (16%), Tomato Sauce Sachet (12 %) (Tomato, Salt, Basil, Spices), Bechamel Sauce (7%) (Milk, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper), Semi-Dried Marinated Cherry Tomatoes (5%) (Yellow Cherry Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Green Pepper, Onion, Carrot, Garlic), Pesto (3%) (Sunflower Oil, Basil, Vegetarian Cheese Powder (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid)), Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Potato Purée, Salt, Yeast, Dry Wheat Sourdough

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

412g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Drizzle the Italian tomato sauce just before cooking.

