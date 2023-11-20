We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Smoke House 3 in 1 Burger Press

THE SMOKE HOUSE 3 IN 1 BURGER PRESS
Loaded with flavour, a perfect balance of salt, pepper, garlic, paprika and classic Texan heat will make your burgers so good they'll be gone before they reach the dinner table!

Ingredients

Salt, Onion, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Garlic, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Chipotle, Cumin, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (E330, E296), Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Wheat, Soy, Peanuts, Mustard and Sesame due to the manufacturing environment.

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for use:Season to taste before preparing your meat or drizzle your burger lightly with oil, coating the surface evenly with a liberal covering of the Texas Smokey BBQ burger rub before grilling, roasting or smoking. Cooking times may vary based on grilling temperature and thickness of meat.For plain burgers:1. Add approximately 150g of ground meat to the base compartment.2. Using the handle on the top piece of the burger press, push down to compress the meat to shape.3. Remove the top piece and remove your burger from the mould.To make stuffed burgers:1. Add approximately 100g of ground meat to the base compartment.2. Twist the handle piece (whilst holding the bottom to reveal a hidden compartment) and open it to separate the two sections. Using the handled section, push down to compress the meat to create a pocket of space.3. Add your chosen fillings and top with the extra 50g of ground meat.4. Replace the bottom section and twist to close, push down again to compress the meat to shape.5. Remove the top piece and remove your burger from the mould.To make mini sliders:1. Remove the mini mould (stored underneath the handle) and add your ground meat.2. Press down with your fingers to compress the meat to shape and remove your burger from the mould.Burger PressWash before use. Hand wash only.Please retain packaging for future information

